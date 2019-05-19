A Few of Our Partners:

How to Pronounce Pannier
Pannier is one of the most mispronounced words in the bicycling lexicon and its origins are often misunderstood. Where does the word come from? Is it a French or English word? What is the correct…
New Route Guide!
We often get asked where our favorite place to ride is. To this end, we are creating a series of digital route guides for those that hate planning and just want to ride. Our first…
Gravel Idaho
In this video we ride the inaugural 3/4 Minus Cykeltur gravel event in Sandpoint, Idaho. It is early season for us in Montana (heck we got snow STILL just a week ago!) and with low…
Sea Otter: Gravel Bikes and More
In Part 2 of our Sea Otter coverage we take a look at gravel bikes and yes, even a few e-bikes. We get a closer look at bikes we have only seen online like the…
2019 Sea Otter: New Gravel and Bikepacking Gear
In this video we search out all the interesting and quirky new gravel and bikepacking bags and accessories at Sea Otter. Although it is primarily a mountain bike event, with the demise of Interbike, it…
Podcast: Jonathan Maus – BikePortland
Jonathan Maus has spent the last 14 years covering transportation issues on BikePortland.org. Over the years it has transformed into a serious news site that has changed some aspects of cycling and transportation in Portland….